Tyler Lussi scored in North Carolina’s third straight shutout win

Tyler Lussi came off the bench and scored as the North Carolina Courage won 1-0 at home against Racing Louisville in the National Women’s Soccer League. It was North Carolina’s third straight shutout. Debinha and Cece Kizer scored in the first half as the Kansas City Current won 2-1 on the road against the Orlando Pride. Marta scored for the Pride, who pushed for a late equalizer but couldn’t find it. Saturday’s games marked the last club match for players bound for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

