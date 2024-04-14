Tyler Lussi powers Courage to win over Thorns in NWSL

Tyler Lussi scored and assisted a goal as the North Carolina Courage defeated the Portland Thorns 2-0 in the National Women’s Soccer League. Portland is sitting in last place and has lost three of four to start the season. Angel City forced an own goal in the 40th minute Saturday night, scoring the lone goal in their road win against the Chicago Red Stars. At Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Racing Louisville and San Diego played to a scoreless draw despite combining for 26 shots.

