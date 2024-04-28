Tyler Lussi keeps NC Courage undefeated at home in NWSL

Tyler Lussi scored her third goal in three matches, which is all the North Carolina Courage needed to defeat Seattle Reign on Saturday afternoon in the National Women’s Soccer League. The Courage extended their home regular-season undefeated streak to 13 matches. Sophia Smith scored twice to give the Portland Thorns a 2-0 win over the Chicago Red Stars. The forward now has a league-leading five goals. Jaedyn Shaw’s 78th-minute goal gave the San Diego Wave a 2-1 home victory against Bay FC. Makenzy Doniak opened the scoring for San Diego, while Asisat Oshoala equalized early in the second half. The Utah Royals and Houston Dash played to a scoreless draw in Sandy, Utah.

