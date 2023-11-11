Tyler Loop connects on 24-yard field as time expires, No. 23 Arizona rallies past Colorado 34-31

By PAT GRAHAM The Associated Press
Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving looks on as players warm up before an NCAA college football game between Arizona and Colorado, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tyler Loop connected on a 24-yard field goal with no time remaining, and No. 23 Arizona rallied to beat Colorado 34-31 at sold-out Folsom Field. Jonah Coleman rushed for 179 yards as the Wildcats won their four straight game. Arizona trailed 24-17 at the break, and didn’t take its first lead until Loop’s field goal. The Wildcats are 13-74 when trailing at halftime in the Pac-12 era. Shedeur Sanders ran for a score and threw for two more as the Buffaloes lost for the sixth time in seven games since a 3-0 start.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.