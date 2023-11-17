Tyler Lockett questionable for Seahawks because of hamstring issue

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams after not practicing all week because of a hamstring injury. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Lockett was able to do some running on his own, but he did not participate in practice for a third straight day. He said it was unclear if Lockett would be able to play against the Rams. Lockett had eight catches for 92 yards and a touchdown last week against Washington. He has 46 receptions for 494 yards and four touchdowns for the season.

