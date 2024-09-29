Tyler Hughes runs for 130 yards and William & Mary cruises past Hampton 49-7

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Backup quarterback Tyler Hughes had 130 yards rushing, William & Mary totaled 434 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, and the Tribe ran past Hampton 49-7 in the Coastal Athletic Association opener for both teams. Hughes had three carries and two touchdowns — from 8 and 66 yards — both in the fourth quarter. His other keeper went for 56 yards. Bronson Yoder had a team-high 19 carries for 117 yards with a touchdown and Malachi Imoh scored two touchdowns among his 95 yards rushing for the Tribe. Darius Wilson was 16-of-19 passing for 198 yards with a touchdown. He ran for 82 yards and a touchdown.

