Tyler Huff throws for a TD and rushes for 2 more as Jacksonville State tops Middle Tennessee 42-20

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Tyler Huff threw for 137 yards and a touchdown, and he ran it 18 times for 151 yards and two more scores as Jacksonville State beat Middle Tennessee 42-20. Jacksonville State (4-3, 3-0 Conference USA) has a four-game winning streak for the first time since 2020 when the team won seven in a row while at the FCS level. The Gamecocks only needed four plays on the first possession of the second half to score again on Huff’s 7-yard connection with Michael Pettway. Huff and Tre Stewart each added a short TD run later in the third to go ahead 35-13.

