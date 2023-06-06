Tyler Herro’s return to the court remains a waiting game as the Heat keep winning

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Heat guard and third-leading scorer Tyler Herro has not yet been cleared to return to play after breaking his hand in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Miami coach Eric Spoelstra said Herro did a full-contact workout Tuesday and will meet again with the team’s training staff, but he still hasn’t been cleared to play. Herro was diving for a loose ball late in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks when the injury to his right hand occurred. The best-of-seven NBA Finals series against the Denver Nuggets is tied 1-1.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.