Tyler Herro scores 33, Butler adds 25 as the Heat outlast the Hawks 117-111 in 2 OTs

ATLANTA (AP) — Tyler Herro scored four of his 33 points in the second overtime and the Miami Heat outlasted the Atlanta Hawks 117-111 on Tuesday night.

Jimmy Butler had 25 points and nine assists and Nikoa Jovic added 23 points and eight rebounds as the Heat won for the fifth time in seven games.

With the win, Miami remained a half-game behind the Philadelphia 76ers, in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Dejounte Murray had 29 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists in 49 minutes for the Hawks. De’Andre Hunter finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hawks are in 10th place in the conference, a game behind the Chicago Bulls.

Murray missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the end of the first overtime.

The Heat had the final possession of regulation with the score tied at 101. Herro missed badly on a desperation 3-point try after Butler ran down the clock. Butler scored the Heat’s final 10 points in regulation.

The Heat were in control early, and led by 12 at halftime. The Hawks put together a 19-6 run in the third quarter and tied the game at 75. Hunter had nine points during the spurt. Jalen Johnson turned his right ankle during the run and walked back to the locker room. He did not return and finished with 13 points and eight rebounds

The Heat were without starters Terry Rozier (neck) and Duncan Robinson (back).

Hawks All-Star Trae Young has resumed practice for the first time since his surgery for a torn ligament in his left fifth finger, but has not been cleared to play in a game.

