Tyler Glasnow’s back is improving but his next start for Rays pushed back two days

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow had his scheduled start Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians pushed back to Monday, The 6-foot-8 right-hander continues to comeback from back spasms that cost him a start a week ago. Glasnow played catch, including long toss, for 11 minutes and then had a 14-pitch bullpen session on Friday He was scratched from a start last Sunday due to the spasms and was shutdown until Wedneaday after getting an injection. The AL wildcard-leading Rays open a west-coast trip Monday night in San Francisco against the Giants.

