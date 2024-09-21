Tyler Glasnow is ‘extremely frustrated’ to miss postseason with the Dodgers due to elbow injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tyler Glasnow is trying to figure out another elbow injury that has ended his first season in Los Angeles. The 31-year-old right-hander says he’s confident he won’t need surgery. But Glasnow says it’s “extremely frustrating” to be sidelined since he came to the Dodgers to pitch in the postseason and win a World Series championship. Glasnow had Tommy John surgery in 2022 when he was with Tampa Bay. This season he had career highs of 22 starts and 134 innings pitched before making his final start on Aug. 11.

