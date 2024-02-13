Tyler Glasnow adjusting to life with the star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Tyler Glasnow is getting used to the idea that he plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Southern California native says “It’s cool. It’s very surreal.” Glasnow was acquired in a December trade with Tampa Bay that was overshadowed by the rest of Los Angeles’ active offseason. Ohtani agreed to a $700 million, 10-year contract, and the Dodgers also signed right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a $325 million, 12-year deal. While Ohtani and Yamamoto will be closely watched in their transition to their new club, the Dodgers also are counting on Glasnow to help anchor their rotation.

