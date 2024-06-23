Tyler Boyd scores first goal of season, Nashville beats NYCFC 1-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Boyd scored his first goal of the season to help Nashville SC beat New York City FC 1-0. Nashville (6-5-8) has just one loss in its last eight games. Sam Surridge first-timed an entry to Boyd who headed home the finish from just outside the 6-yard box to give Nashville a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute. NYCFC (9-8-2) has lost three consecutive games following a five-game win streak.

