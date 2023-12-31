Tyler Bilodeau scores 27, Jordan Pope adds 20; Oregon St. beats USC 86-70

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Tyler Bilodeau scored a career-high 27 points and Jordan Pope added 20 to lead host Oregon State to an 86-70 victory over Southern California. Oregon State scored the first 11 points of the second half, culminated by Pope’s 3-pointer to extend the lead to 50-30 with 15:13 remaining. USC responded with a 9-0 run, but the Beavers quickly regained control and maintained a double-digit lead the remainder of the game. Bronny James was one of the few bright spots for USC with a season-high 15 points. Playing in his fifth game since making his collegiate debut Dec. 6, James made an immediate impact. Dexter Akanno had 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting and made 3 of 3 from behind the arc for the Beavers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.