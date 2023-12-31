Tyler Bilodeau scores 27, Jordan Pope adds 20; Oregon St. beats USC 86-70

GARY HOROWITZ The Associated Press
Oregon State forward Tyler Bilodeau shoots against Southern California during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Amanda Loman]

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Tyler Bilodeau scored a career-high 27 points and Jordan Pope added 20 to lead host Oregon State to an 86-70 victory over Southern California. Oregon State scored the first 11 points of the second half, culminated by Pope’s 3-pointer to extend the lead to 50-30 with 15:13 remaining. USC responded with a 9-0 run, but the Beavers quickly regained control and maintained a double-digit lead the remainder of the game. Bronny James was one of the few bright spots for USC with a season-high 15 points. Playing in his fifth game since making his collegiate debut Dec. 6, James made an immediate impact. Dexter Akanno had 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting and made 3 of 3 from behind the arc for the Beavers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.