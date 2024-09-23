Tyler Bertuzzi looking to help the Chicago Blackhawks emerge from their rebuild

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi played for three teams in the past two NHL seasons. He is hoping to stick around Chicago for a while. Bertuzzi is ramping up with the Blackhawks after agreeing to a $22 million, four-year contract on the first day of free agency this summer. He has been playing on a line with Connor Bedard and Taylor Hall at the start of training camp, indicating his new team has big plans for the gritty winger. Bertuzzi had 21 goals and 22 assists in a career-high 80 games last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.