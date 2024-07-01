Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teravainen agree to contracts with the Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teravainen have agreed to contracts with Chicago, providing a major offensive lift for the rebuilding Blackhawks on the first day of NHL free agency. Bertuzzi received a $22 million, four-year deal, according to two people with knowledge of the move who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because it had not been announced by the team. Teravainen’s agreement is worth $16.2 million over three seasons. The Blackhawks also reached deals with goaltender Laurent Brossoit and veteran forward Craig Smith. A person familiar with Smith’s contract confirmed the agreement on condition of anonymity because it had not been announced by the team. Ray Petkau, Brossoit’s agent, confirmed his deal in a social media post.

