Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teravainen agree to contracts with the Blackhawks, AP sources say

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teravainen have agreed to contracts with Chicago, providing a major offensive lift for the rebuilding Blackhawks on the first day of NHL free agency. Bertuzzi received a $22 million, four-year deal, and Teravainen’s agreement is worth $16.2 million over three seasons. Two people confirmed the Bertuzzi move and one confirmed the Tervainen contract to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the transactions. The Blackhawks also added goaltender Laurent Brossoit on a $6.6 million, two-year contract. Ray Petkau, Brossoit’s agent, confirmed the deal in a social media post.

