Tyler Anderson finalizes $39M, 3-year deal with Angels

All-Star left-hander Tyler Anderson is moving across Los Angeles after finalizing a $39 million, three-year contract with the Angels. The 32-year-old was 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA this year for the Dodgers in 28 starts and two relief appearances. He is 44-43 with a 4.16 ERA for Colorado (2016-19), San Francisco (2020), Pittsburgh (2021), Seattle (2021) and the Dodgers. Anderson will get $13 million annually.

