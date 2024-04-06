Tyler Adams left out of Bournemouth squad against Luton

LUTON, England (AP) — Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams was left out of the gameday squad against Luton days after the club revealed that several players were slowed by an illness this week. The United States international had recently returned from a long layoff following hamstring surgery. The Premier League club didn’t immediately specify why Adams wasn’t in the squad. Manager Andoni Iraola said in his prematch press conference that several players had an illness. Adams was an unused substitute in the Cherries’ 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in midweek. He made his first start for Bournemouth a week ago in a 2-1 win over Everton. He played the full game.

