Tyler Adams injury a worry for Leeds in relegation fight

LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams will miss an undetermined amount of time with a hamstring injury and manager Javi Gracia says the American won’t be easy to replace. The 24-year-old Adams was ruled out of Leeds’ match at Wolverhampton on Saturday after sustaining the injury this week in training. The United States captain will also miss upcoming games with his national team. Gracia says the defensive midfielder “is different than others. There is no one like Tyler.” The Spanish manager offered no timetable for Adams’ return as the club battles to stay in the Premier League. Weston McKennie and Marc Roca are options to fill in.

