Tyler Adams in Bournemouth’s squad for game against Arsenal

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — U.S. international Tyler was named in Bournemouth’s squad for its Premier League game against Arsenal after recovering from back surgery that has ruled him out since July. Adams who captained the U.S. at the 2022 World Cup endured an injury-disrupted season last year due to issues with his hamstring and back. He made only four appearances for Bournemouth last season and has not played any competitive soccer since the Copa America in July. Adams was named on the bench for the home game against Arsenal.

