Tyler Adams could miss rest of season for Leeds, Gracia says

LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams is in danger of missing the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury. The 24-year-old Adams underwent what was described by Britain’s Press Association as a “non-invasive” procedure after consulting a specialist. He already missed Leeds’ Premier League game at Wolverhampton on March 18 and didn’t play for the United States in its games against Grenada and El Salvador over the past week. Leeds manager Javi Gracia says “we’ll see if he can play any games this season.” A long absence for Adams would be a big blow to the team in its fight against relegation.

