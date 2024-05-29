Tyler Adams among 12 players at first day of US training ahead of Copa América

By The Associated Press
FILE - Tyler Adams of the United States runs on the pitch during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and The United States, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2022. Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna, Matt Turner and Tim Ream will be given the three weeks ahead of the Copa America to regain sharpness during U.S. team training after seeing little playing time over the final three months of their club seasons. “We have friendly games to build up their fitness and get them ready,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said Monday, May 20, 2024, after announcing a 27-man roster for pre-tournament friendlies against Colombia on June 8 at Landover, Maryland, and Brazil four days later at Orlando, Florida. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julio Cortez]

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — U.S. captain Tyler Adams, coming off a season at Bournemouth limited by injuries, was among 12 players who started training with the U.S. ahead of the Copa América. The 25-year-old defensive midfielder played just one club match from March 2023 until this past March 13 because of a torn right hamstring that needed surgery. After returning to play two matches for Bournemouth in March, the midfielder was limited by back spasms to one game over the rest of the season. The U.S. has exhibitions against Colombia and Brazil before first-round matches against Bolivia, Panama and Uruguay.

