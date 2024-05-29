Tyler Adams among 12 players at first day of US training ahead of Copa América

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — U.S. captain Tyler Adams, coming off a season at Bournemouth limited by injuries, was among 12 players who started training with the U.S. ahead of the Copa América. The 25-year-old defensive midfielder played just one club match from March 2023 until this past March 13 because of a torn right hamstring that needed surgery. After returning to play two matches for Bournemouth in March, the midfielder was limited by back spasms to one game over the rest of the season. The U.S. has exhibitions against Colombia and Brazil before first-round matches against Bolivia, Panama and Uruguay.

