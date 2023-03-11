Tyger Campbell lifts No. 2 UCLA past Oregon in Pac-12 semis

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyger Campbell scored a career-high 28 points, including all seven during a key second-half run, and No. 2 UCLA beat Oregon 75-56 in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament semifinals. The Bruins will play No. 8 Arizona or Arizona State in Saturday’s title game. UCLA has won 12 straight and 26 of 28, and one more victory likely would secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Oregon had won four in a row. The Ducks are on the NCAA bubble. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 18 points and David Singleton had 12 for UCLA. Quincy Guerrier and Will Richardson each scored 10 points for Oregon.

