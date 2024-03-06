T’yana Todd scores career-high 24, Boston College women knock out Clemson from ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — T’yana Todd scored a career-high 24 points and made five 3-pointers, Teya Sidberry had 20 points and 10 rebounds, No. 13 seed Boston College beat No. 12 seed Clemson 85-72 in the opening game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Boston College (14-18), which has won three straight following a 10-game losing streak in ACC play, moves on to play 24th-ranked Louisville in the second round on Thursday. The Eagles lost both regular-season meetings with the Cardinals, including a 69-67 contest at home on Feb. 15. Clemson (12-19) suffered its first loss in the opening round under coach Amanda Butler in her six seasons.

