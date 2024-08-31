Ty Son Lawton, Kurtis Rourke carry Indiana to 31-7 victory over Florida International

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Ty Son Lawton rushed for two scores in the first half, Kurtis Rourke threw for another score and the new-look Indiana Hoosiers pulled away from Florida International 31-7 for a season-opening win. Lawton carried 16 times for 74 yards in his first game with the Hoosiers. Rourke finished 15 of 24 with 180 yards in his Indiana debut. Curt Cignetti also became the first Indiana coach since 2007 to win his first game in Bloomington. The Panthers have lost five straight and eight of their last nine dating to last season. They never recovered after falling into a 21-0 hole.

