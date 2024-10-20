Ty Pennington, Seth Cromwell power Northern Arizona to a 30-26 win over Idaho State

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Ty Pennington had 353 yards of total offense, Seth Cromwell scored twice in the fourth quarter and Northern Arizona edged Idaho State 30-26. The Bengals led 23-16 entering the fourth quarter before Cromwell scored on a 1-yard run that tied the score. After Idaho State went back ahead on a 55-yard field goal by Gabe Panikowski, Cromwell gave NAU the lead for good with a 5-yard TD run with 3:35 left in the game. The Bengals had a three-and-out then drove to the NAU 20 on their final possession before DJ VanHook intercepted a fourth-down pass by Kobe Tracy.

