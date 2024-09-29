Ty Pennington, Ammon Allen spark Northern Arizona to 34-16 upset over Sacramento State

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Ty Pennington threw two touchdown passes, Ammon Allen returned a fumble for a score and Northern Arizona upset Sacramento State 34-16 in a Big Sky Conference opener. Sacramento State (2-3), ranked 10th in the coaches’ poll, managed only three first-half field goals by Zach Schreiner and trailed 10-9 at intermission. Northern Arizona (3-2) led by four points when Alex McLaughlin sacked Sacramento State quarterback Carson Conklin, forcing a fumble that Allen scooped up and returned 8 yards for a touchdown and a 20-9 advantage. Pennington followed with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Tay Lanier 12 seconds later. It came on the first play after Zach Lewis picked off Conklin at the 30-yard line and returned it 17 yards.

