Ty Pennington accounts for 4 TDs; Northern Arizona routs Utah Tech 45-17

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Ty Pennington threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores and Northern Arizona beat Utah Tech 45-17. Northern Arizona (1-2) racked up 560 yards of offense — 221 yards passing and 339 yards on the ground. Pennington completed 8 of 14 passes for 123 yards and added 67 yards rushing on nine carries. Darvon Hubbard added 130 rushing on 14 carries with a score. Ta’ir Brooks hauled in 76 yards receiving and two touchdown catches. Utah Tech (0-3) scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.