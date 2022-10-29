Ty Gibbs wrecks teammate to race into Xfinity championship

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Ty Gibbs wrecked teammate Brandon Jones out of the lead in the third overtime of the Xfinity Series in a controversial victory that had the Martinsville Speedway crowd booing Gibbs. When the 20-year-old grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs went to victory lane, fans chanted “thank you, Grandpa,” to spoil the celebration. The victory moved Gibbs into next week’s Xfinity Series championship finale, where he will race against three Chevrolet drivers from JR Motorsports. Had Gibbs stayed in second behind Jones, the victory for Jones would have put two Toyotas from JGR in the championship finale.

