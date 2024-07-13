Ty Gibbs takes the top spot at Pocono Raceway in search of his first NASCAR Cup victory

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Ty Gibbs will lead the field to green at Pocono Raceway, the site of his first career NASCAR Cup start and the track he hopes on Sunday will become where he gets his first career win. Gibbs turned a lap of 170.039 mph at Pocono on Saturday to earn the top spot in the 400-mile race. He’ll have some familiar faces chasing him from the start. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin start third and fourth at Pocono. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron turned a lap of 169.661 mph and starts second. Gibbs has yet to win in 71 career Cup races dating to his debut in the July 2022 race at Pocono.

