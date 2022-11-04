Ty Gibbs’ aggressiveness may make Xfinity finale interesting

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — JR Motorsports has three of the four cars in the Xfinity finale, an impressive accomplishment that gives Dale Earnhardt Jr,’s team strong odds to take home a championship. The fourth driver, Ty Gibbs, is a bit of a wildcard. If Gibbs is willing to wreck a teammate to win a race, as he did last week at Martinsville, there’s no telling what the 20-year-old might do with a championship on the line at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday. The Xfinity season concludes at Phoenix Raceway’s 1-mile oval, where Gibbs, Noah Gragson, Josh Berry and Justin Allgaier are all vying for their first series championship.

