Ty France, Nick Martini refuse outright assignments from Reds, become free agents

CINCINNATI (AP) — First baseman Ty France and outfielder Nick Martini became free agents when they refused outright assignments to Triple-A Louisville from the Cincinnati Reds. Right-hander Tejay Antone, coming off his third elbow surgery, accepted an outright assignment to Bats. Catcher Austin Wynns also was assigned outright to Louisville. France hit .251 with five homers and 20 RBIs in 179 at-bats over 52 games with the Reds, who acquired the 30-year-old from Seattle on July 29 for catcher Andruw Salcedo. Martini batted .212 with five homers and 24 RBIs in 52 games. The 34-year-old homered twice and had five RBIs on opening day against Washington.

