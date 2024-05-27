Two women are suing NFL kicker Brandon McManus alleging sexual assault

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars placekicker Brandon McManus stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Nov. 26, 2023, in Houston. The Washington Commanders say they were made aware Monday, May 27, 2024, of a lawsuit filed in civil court against McManus last week. A spokesperson says the team is looking into the matter and has spoken with McManus' agent and the NFL office. ESPN reported two women are suing McManus for sexually assaulting them during a charter flight to London last year when he was playing for the Jaguars.

Two women are suing NFL kicker Brandon McManus, alleging he sexually assaulted them while they worked as flight attendants on a trans-Atlantic trip he and the Jacksonville Jaguars made last year. The women identified as Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II in court documents filed Friday in Florida accuse McManus of rubbing and grinding against them during the flight to London and the Jaguars of failing to supervise him and create a safe environment for staff serving the team. They are seeking in excess of $1 million in damages. McManus’ lawyer called them “absolutely fictitious and demonstrably false allegations.”

