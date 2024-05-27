Two women are suing NFL kicker Brandon McManus alleging sexual assault

Two women are suing NFL kicker Brandon McManus, alleging he sexually assaulted them while they worked as flight attendants on a trans-Atlantic trip he and the Jacksonville Jaguars made last year. The women identified as Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II in court documents filed Friday in Florida accuse McManus of rubbing and grinding against them during the flight to London and the Jaguars of failing to supervise him and create a safe environment for staff serving the team. They are seeking in excess of $1 million in damages. McManus’ lawyer called them “absolutely fictitious and demonstrably false allegations.”

