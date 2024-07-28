Two US fencers will vie for Olympic gold as Lee Kiefer and Lauren Scruggs win their semifinals

PARIS (AP) — There will be an all-U.S. final in women’s foil fencing at the Paris Olympics after Lee Kiefer and Lauren Scruggs each won in the semifinals. Kiefer, the defending champion from the Tokyo Olympics, jumped for joy after beating Alice Volpi of Italy 15-10. Harvard student Scruggs, who won 15-9 against Eleanor Harvey of Canada in the first semifinal, is assured of at least the silver medal. That means she will become the first Black fencer to win an individual medal in a women’s event for the U.S.

