Two touchdowns by Claiborne, late defensive stand spark Wake Forest in 23-20 win over Connecticut

EAST HARTFORD, Ct. (AP) — Demond Claiborne had a pair of touchdowns, the Wake Forest defense made a late defensive stand and the Demon Deacons edged UConn 23-20. Claiborne’s 1-yard scoring run on the opening drive of the second half gave the Demon Deacons a 14-point lead at 20-6. UConn responded as Nick Evers connected with Jasaiah Gathings on a 20-yard pass as the Huskies got back to within seven points. UConn trailed by 10 points before a 25-yard touchdown catch by Louis Hansen with 2:27 left to play pulled the Huskies within 23-20. UConn had one last chance to tie or take the lead. A fourth-down pass fell incomplete as the Huskies dropped their second game of the season to an ACC team.

