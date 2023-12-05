Two-time world road champion Alaphilippe to race in Tour Down Under

SYDNEY (AP) — Two-time world road champion Julian Alaphilippe has confirmed he will join the 25th edition of the Tour Down Under in January, ten years after making his World Tour debut at Australia’s flagship cycling tour. Alaphilippe looms as a strong early favorite for the six-stage event from Jan. 16 to 21 given the hilly terrain around the southern Australian city of Adelaide suits the Frenchman’s strengths on rolling hills and short but steep climbs. Alaphilippe has won the 2020 and 2021 world road championships, and the Milan-Sanremo one-day monument in 2019. He has also won the King Of The Mountains category at the 2018 Tour de France.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.