Two-time world champion sprinter Dafne Schippers says she is retiring from the sport

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Two-time world champion sprinter Dafne Schippers says she is retiring from track and field at the age of 31. Schippers is a Dutchwoman who won back-to-back world titles in the 200 meters after transforming herself from a heptathlete who won a bronze medal in the event at the 2013 world championships. She won the 200 at the 2015 worlds in Beijing and repeated the victory two years later in London. Schippers also won an Olympic silver medal after finishing second behind Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson in the 200-meter race at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. Schippers says “the race stops here.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.