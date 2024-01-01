Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova says she is pregnant with her first child

Two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova is expecting her first child. The Czech player wrote on social media that “On the first day of 2024 I wanted to wish you a happy new year and share the exciting news that Jiri and I will be welcoming a baby into our family this summer!” Kvitova married Jiri Vanek, her long-time coach, in July 2023. The 33-year-old Kvitova, currently ranked 17th, won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.