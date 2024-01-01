Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova says she is pregnant with her first child

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova serves to Serbia's Natalija Stevanovic in a women's singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

Two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova is expecting her first child. The Czech player wrote on social media that “On the first day of 2024 I wanted to wish you a happy new year and share the exciting news that Jiri and I will be welcoming a baby into our family this summer!” Kvitova married Jiri Vanek, her long-time coach, in July 2023. The 33-year-old Kvitova, currently ranked 17th, won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.