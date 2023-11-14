Two-time US figure skating champion Bradie Tennell out with a broken ankle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Two-time U.S. figure skating champion Bradie Tennell broke her ankle while working on a step sequence in practice and said Tuesday that the surgery will force her to miss the remainder of the Grand Prix season. She won two lower-level events leading up to the marquee Grand Prix events, but the injury has forced her to withdraw from planned competitions in China and Japan. The 25-year-old Tennell has battled back problems, a foot injury and a separate ankle injury throughout her career. She helped the U.S. win team bronze at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.