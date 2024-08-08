Two-time taekwondo champion Jade Jones says she made a mistake by failing to provide a doping sample

PARIS (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Jade Jones of Britain has admitted she made a mistake when she failed to provide a doping sample ast year. The taekwondo athlete was cleared by the British anti-doping agency and was allowed to compete at the Paris Olympics. Jones was eliminated from the 57-kilogram category on Thursday after losing her opening bout to Miljana Reljikj of North Macedonia. UK Anti-Doping said last month that Jones violated the rules after “refusing or failing to submit to sample collection” but found that she ”bore no fault or negligence.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.