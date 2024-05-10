Two-time Super Bowl winner Chris Snee returning to New York Giants as a scout

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Two-time Super Bowl winner Chris Snee is returning to the New York Giants as a senior scout in the personnel department. General manager Joe Schoen announced the hiring Friday, along with two promotions. Nick La Testa moved from pro scout to assistant director of pro scouting and Charles Tisch went from a football operations assistant to the manager of football administration. Snee, a guard who was a four-time Pro Bowl pick and a member of the franchise’s Ring of Honor, will be involved in both college and pro scouting.

