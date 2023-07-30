Two-time Super Bowl champion RB Sony Michel retires early in Rams camp

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Two-time Super Bowl champion running back Sony Michel has decided to retire on the opening weekend of training camp with the Los Angeles Rams. Coach Sean McVay announced Michel’s decision Saturday after the third practice of camp for the Rams, who re-signed Michel last month. McVay said they had a conversation on Saturday morning in which Michel reached his decision. The 28-year-old Michel was entering his sixth NFL season. He won a Super Bowl ring in his rookie season with the New England Patriots, and he earned a second championship with the Rams three years later

