Two-time Olympic triple jumper Ana José Tima banned 3 years for doping

MONACO (AP) — Two-time Olympic triple jumper Ana José Tima has been banned for three years in a doping case. Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit says José Tima also was disqualified from all results since January 2022. That includes her 10th place at the world championships held last year in Eugene, Oregon. The 33-year-old Dominican Republic athlete earned a one-year reduction from a potential four-year ban for admitting her doping. José Tima tested positive in her home country last November for ostarine and the substance GW501516.

