Two-time Olympic medalist Ragnhild Mowinckel to retire at end of ski season next month

KVITFJELL, Norway (AP) — Two-time Olympic medalist Ragnhild Mowinckel says she will stop her ski racing career at the end of the season. The Norwegian racer says in a video message on her Instagram account, “I think eight-year-old Ragnhild would be very proud of 31-year-old Ragnhild. She had dreams that I feel like we did together.” Mowinckel took Olympic silver medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games in downhill and giant slalom. Her career was then paused by twice rupturing the ACL in her right knee in 2019. The injuries sidelined her for the 2019-20 season.

