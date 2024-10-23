Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo shakes off knee woes to play opening night for Bucks

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo shook off knee tendinitis and was in the starting lineup Wednesday night for Milwaukee’s opening night game against Philadelphia.

The Bucks did scratch forward Khris Middleton night in a game devoid of anticipated star power with Joel Embiid and Paul George sitting out for the 76ers.

A three-time All-Star, Middleton hasn’t had any 5-on-5 work in the preseason as he recovers from offseason surgeries to each of his ankles.

The Bucks once again have one of the league’s top trios in Antetokounmpo, seven-time all-NBA guard Damian Lillard and Middleton.

Antetokounmpo didn’t play at all in Milwaukee’s first-round playoff loss to Indiana last season and missed multiple games in Milwaukee’s 2023 first-round playoff exit. Middleton has played a combined 74 games over the last two regular seasons.

Coach Doc Rivers, starting his first full season with the Bucks, said he wasn’t “that concerned” with early injury woes.

