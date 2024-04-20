Two-time major winner Garbiñe Muguruza retires from tennis

MADRID (AP) — Two-time major champion Garbiñe Muguruza has announced her retirement from professional tennis at age 30. The former world No. 1 gave her decision at a news conference in Madrid on Saturday. Muguruza beat Serena Williams in the 2016 French Open final and Venus Williams in the 2017 Wimbledon final. That makes her the only player to defeat each Williams sister in a Grand Slam title match. The Spanish player earned 10 career titles and reached another pair of Grand Slam finals. She has not played since January 2023.

