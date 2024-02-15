Two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato returning to Rahal Letterman Lanigan to chase third title

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato will re-join Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and go for a third title this year. If all goes as planned, he would drive the Honda-powered No. 75 car on May 26. Sato won the Indy 500 in 2017 and 2020, with the second victory coming with RLL. He drove for the team in 2012 and from 2018 to 2021. This year’s Indy 500 would be Sato’s 15th Indianapolis 500 and sixth with RLL. He has six IndyCar series wins, including four with RLL. Sato finished seventh in last year’s Indy 500 with Chip Ganassi Racing.

