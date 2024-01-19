Two-time defending Rolex 24 winner Meyer Shank Racing watching race from afar after cheating scandal

By JENNA FRYER The Associated Press
Meyer-Shank Racing team, from left, Helio Castroneves, of Brazil, Colin Braun, Tom Blomqvist and Simon Pagenaud, of France, celebrate in Victory Lane after they won the Rolex 24 hour auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Some six weeks after the victory — the third overall for the Shank organization and second consecutive in the most prestigious endurance race in the United States — IMSA ruled that MSR had manipulated tire pressure data while winning the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Michael Shank is trying to keep busy this week ahead of the Rolex 24 race at Daytona. His team had won the race the past two years but was shut down at the end of last year in large part because of a cheating scandal. Shank says he has not given up on resurrecting his sports car program. In the meantime, he’ll focus on his IndyCar team, which has had a lineup overhaul ahead of the 2024 season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.