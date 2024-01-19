Two-time defending Rolex 24 winner Meyer Shank Racing watching race from afar after cheating scandal

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Michael Shank is trying to keep busy this week ahead of the Rolex 24 race at Daytona. His team had won the race the past two years but was shut down at the end of last year in large part because of a cheating scandal. Shank says he has not given up on resurrecting his sports car program. In the meantime, he’ll focus on his IndyCar team, which has had a lineup overhaul ahead of the 2024 season.

