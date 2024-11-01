Two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell opts out of contract with Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Left-hander Blake Snell has exercised his right to opt out of his contract with the San Francisco Giants to become a free agent for the second straight offseason. The two-time Cy Young Award winner agreed in March to a $62 million, two-year contract. The 31-year-old was 5-3 with a 3.12 ERA in 20 starts, throwing a no-hitter at Cincinnati on Aug. 2 for one of only 16 individual shutouts in the major leagues this season. He struck out 145 and walked 44 in 104 innings. Snell won Cy Young Awards in 2018 with Tampa Bay and 2023 with San Diego

